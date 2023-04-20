Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.