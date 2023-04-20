Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.