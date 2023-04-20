SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $308.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $265.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.