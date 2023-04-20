SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $308.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.
SBAC stock opened at $265.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
