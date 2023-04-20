Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

