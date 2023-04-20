SES AI (SES) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SES AI to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 79 466 1013 51 2.64

Risk and Volatility

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.85%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its rivals.

SES AI has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -10.45 SES AI Competitors $671.46 million $7.09 million 4.36

SES AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -57.05% -13.35% -10.33%

Summary

SES AI rivals beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

