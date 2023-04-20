Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,872.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.50 on Friday. Shell has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

