Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded at Stephens

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 223.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.2% during the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

