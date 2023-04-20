Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 251 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43.
Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.2 %
SWAV opened at $262.24 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average of $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
