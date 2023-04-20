Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 251 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

SWAV opened at $262.24 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average of $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

