Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rises By 21.8%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.0 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRVF opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.16. Legrand has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

