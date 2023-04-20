Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Increases By 18.8%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 247 ($3.06) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.41) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.20.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

