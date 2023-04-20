Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Grows By 15.1%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,111,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 7,917,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,282.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirvac Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

MRVGF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

Further Reading

