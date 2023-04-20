Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Decreases By 9.8%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,032,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 4,469,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,321.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

MTLHF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.