Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 40,115 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Skeena Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
