Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 40,115 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 13,054.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

