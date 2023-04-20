SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

