SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.76).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSPG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.02) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.59) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSP Group

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.06), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($59,740.32). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 144 shares of company stock worth $37,502. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group Stock Performance

About SSP Group

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.18) on Friday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

