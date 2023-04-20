State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

