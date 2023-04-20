Stifel Nicolaus Increases Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $44.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 106.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of MRUS opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $984.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

