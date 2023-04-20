Stifel Nicolaus Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $222.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average is $203.58.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

