Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $37.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of ICHR opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

