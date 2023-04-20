Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Morphic Put Options (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,987% compared to the typical volume of 326 put options.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,879,400. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $7,373,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MORF shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

