Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,209 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,301,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,418,000 after acquiring an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

