StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

