StockNews.com Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

