StockNews.com Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
NASDAQ FRBK opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.01.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
