Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.70.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.07.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.