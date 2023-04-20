Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SUN. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunoco by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunoco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

