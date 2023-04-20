Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 6.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.34 and last traded at $117.64. 294,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,515,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.