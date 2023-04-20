Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $41.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

