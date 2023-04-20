Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

