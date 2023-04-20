TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $23.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.53.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

