TD Securities Cuts Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$105.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

