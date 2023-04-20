Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$72.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

TECK stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

