Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.62. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 5,740,900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

