Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

NYSE:TS opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 157.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 56.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

