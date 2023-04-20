The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec downgraded shares of The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

The Foschini Group Price Performance

FHNGY stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The Foschini Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

The Foschini Group Company Profile

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia segments. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel, and footwear and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

