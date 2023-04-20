The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $21.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.2 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $5,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.