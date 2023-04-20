The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $336.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.93.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.