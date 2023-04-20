The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $86.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

HIG stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7,068.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,293 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 221,495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

