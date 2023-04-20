The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.