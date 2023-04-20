Tobam Acquires Shares of 1,397 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tobam bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

