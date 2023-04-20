Tobam Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.