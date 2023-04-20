Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pool were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pool by 127.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pool by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

