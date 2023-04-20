Tobam Buys 750 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Tobam grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,129,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SLF opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Stories

