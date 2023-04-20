Tobam Has $107,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Tobam increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Toro were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Toro by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.