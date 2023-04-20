Tobam Has $87,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,851,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.