Tobam Invests $44,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.58.

NYSE:TYL opened at $377.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

