Tobam Sells 213 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tobam lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Visa were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $232.57 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

