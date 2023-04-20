Tobam Sells 344 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,834 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 249.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

