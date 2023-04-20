Tobam Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PPG opened at $140.55 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

