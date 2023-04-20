Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

