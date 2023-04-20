Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Transurban Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $9.96 on Monday. Transurban Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.
Transurban Group Company Profile
