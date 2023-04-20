Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $142.97 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

